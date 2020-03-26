Tens Of Millions Face Job Loss Due To Coronavirus

Global job losses from the coronavirus crisis could far exceed the estimate from before.

25 million was the estimated guess for loss of jobs just days ago, U.S. jobless claims have surged to record levels, starkly showing the scale of the economic disaster.

The International Labour Organization, a U.N.

Agency, had estimated a smaller number.

It was based on different scenarios for the impact of the pandemic on growth.

Originally, they though the global ranks of the jobless would rise by between 5.3 - 24.7 million.