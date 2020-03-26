Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tens Of Millions Face Job Loss Due To Coronavirus

Tens Of Millions Face Job Loss Due To Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Tens Of Millions Face Job Loss Due To Coronavirus

Tens Of Millions Face Job Loss Due To Coronavirus

Global job losses from the coronavirus crisis could far exceed the estimate from before.

25 million was the estimated guess for loss of jobs just days ago, U.S. jobless claims have surged to record levels, starkly showing the scale of the economic disaster.

The International Labour Organization, a U.N.

Agency, had estimated a smaller number.

It was based on different scenarios for the impact of the pandemic on growth.

Originally, they though the global ranks of the jobless would rise by between 5.3 - 24.7 million.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.