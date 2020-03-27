Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Seclude Themselves In Los Angeles

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Seclude Themselves In Los Angeles

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Seclude Themselves In Los Angeles

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Seclude Themselves In Los Angeles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry settled in Los Angeles during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Elle, the couple were previously in Vancouver Island with their son Archie.

A source told People the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “in a secluded compound.” A palace source said the Sussexes are “taking government advice” just like everyone else.

The royal couple are using social media to share information and resources that help people “navigate the uncertainty.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lady_LJK

Louise RT @danwootton: EXCLUSIVE Prince Harry and Meghan have fled Canada to escape the coronavirus pandemic and moved permanently to California,… 15 seconds ago

RedState24

🇺🇸 JAX ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @NickAdamsinUSA: What a cuck this guy is! First he shuns his royal family after this woman poisoned his mind against them, and now this… 25 seconds ago

tesfa2009

The Rational Mind RT @Forbes: Meghan Markle has scored her first non-royal role following her and Prince Harry's announcement to step back from royal life, a… 29 seconds ago

joelscribes

a soft soft soft soft butch RT @TheCut: Meghan and Harry reportedly left Canada just before it closed its U.S. border, and are now "settled" in Los Angeles https://t.c… 40 seconds ago

IMcEvoy1

Is Issie RT @V_of_Europe: -UK: British sitcom hilariously mocks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s obsession with racism https://t.co/yjsZhKU1I8 54 seconds ago

tracy_sproull

Tracy, Duchess of Austin, Tx. RT @Murky__Meg: Poor Harry will be eaten alive! Paparazzi are rabid in LA https://t.co/uRfbzA7f37 56 seconds ago

batsflywest

Cat Chi Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave Canada and set up home in LA amid the coronavirus crisis and flew by private j… https://t.co/TVSWBYKwrE 1 minute ago

DecosterGina

Gina DeCoster RT @TourreBakahai: "They took a private flight" - These two clowns are an absolute disgrace. Utterly hypocritical and emotionally dead to w… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.