Seattle-Area Nursing Home Survivor Headed Home

Three dozen people have died at Life Care nursing home since covid-19 arrived in the country.

This makes it one of the earliest and deadliest U.S. outbreaks, according to Reuters.

81-year-old Judie Shape tested positive for the virus days after arriving at the home.

Shape was first tested for coronavirus on March 8, with a positive result coming back two days later.

Shape had been essentially trapped there because no other facility was accepting exposed patients.

