From Sergio Leone, the acclaimed director of A FISTFUL OF DOLLARS, FOR A FEW DOLLARS MORE, THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY and ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST comes his final Western, A FISTFUL OF DYNAMITE (aka DUCK, YOU SUCKER!

And released in some territories as ONCE UPON A TIME... THE REVOLUTION).

Starring acting giants Rod Steiger (IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT) as Juan Miranda, an amoral peasant-turned-outlaw, and James Coburn (PAT GARRETT AND BILLY THE KID) as John Mallory, a dynamite-tossing Irish revolutionary who has fled to Mexico after becoming a fugitive in his own country.

Together, they're a devilishly volatile mix of anti-establishment philosophies and violent tendencies as they attempt to liberate political prisoners, defend their compatriots against a well-equipped militia, and risk their lives on a train filled with explosives.

Featuring a haunting and rousing score by iconic composer Ennio Morricone, A FISTFUL OF DYNAMITE has risen in stature over the years and is now recognised alongside THE DOLLARS TRILOGY and ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST as a true masterpiece.

The Masters of Cinema Series is proud to present A FISTFUL OF DYNAMITE on Blu-ray.