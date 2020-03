Local businesses give back to first responders and healthcare workers now < > Embed Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 01:06s - Published Local businesses give back to first responders and healthcare workers Coffee and pizza has been dished out by local companies as a way of saying thank you 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local businesses give back to first responders and healthcare workers OUR HEALTH CAREWORKERS AND FIRSTRESPONDERS.NURSES AND DOCTORSAT WATSONVILLECOMMUNITY HOSPITALWERE TREATED TOLUNCH TODAY BYGRANITE ROCK ANDGRANITE CONSTRUCTION.MORE THAN A DOZENCASSIDY'S PIZZAS WEREDELIVERED TO THEHOSPITAL....AS A WAYTO SAY THANK YOU FORTHEIR DEDICATION TOOUR COMMUNITY.17.31 THEY FELT A WHOLE LOTOF GRATITUDE AND SUPPORTFROM THE COMMUNITY. ANDTHAT WAS OUR INTENTION WASLETTING THEM KNOW WESUPPORT THEM, THEY'RE NOTOUT THERE ALL BY THEMSELVES.THAT WE'RE ALL IN THISTOGETHER.41A TOTAL OF 15 BOXESWERE DELIVERED TODAYFOR LUNCH. ###IN SALINAS....JACK'S COFFEE IS SAYINGTHANK YOU TO FIRSTRESPONDERS BYOFFERING A FREE CUP OFJOE.THE LOCALLY OWNEDSHOP MADE THEANNOUNCEMENT MARCH17TH.THEY ARE OFFERING AFREE SMALL CUP OFCOFFEE TO ALLUNIFORMED SALINASPOLICE OFFICERS ANDFIREFIGHTERS.THE DRIVE-THRUCOFFEE SHOP IS LOCATEDIN THE NOB HILLPARKING LOT ON SOUTHMAIN STREET. ###





You Might Like

Tweets about this Katy Fox RT @BudSelect: Bud Select is #BrewedForTheLou, so we want to support STL during these difficult times. On Saturday, we'll be matching every… 5 minutes ago Amy Meyers RT @MagnoliaISD: Each year, our campuses & district are blessed by our local business partners who give so generously. During this uncertai… 15 minutes ago Andrew Thomas Support local. These small businesses support our local sport teams, donate products and services to events and giv… https://t.co/5Kr6Bhlgpj 1 hour ago DA MAYOR OF NUTBUSH RT @mcowpatty89: Things we should continue to do when life gets back to normal: -give regularly to charitable organizations -check on love… 2 hours ago Olga Lykova RT @CopperInc: Thinking of ways to give back to your local community? Consider forming an internal volunteering committee. 🙋‍♀️ "I belie… 3 hours ago Arnulfo_Rodriguez @JJWatt I love all the work you do for your community. With that being said, my friend is trying to raise money for… https://t.co/iA81Qsn8Va 4 hours ago DSMpartnership Staying informed, supporting local businesses, assisting those in need and other ways you can serve the greater goo… https://t.co/vupOfUUNdu 5 hours ago Jason Mikos RT @SeattleMet: Catch 22 is a simple online hub for local restaurants. It's also a way to combat the rise of third-party delivery services… 6 hours ago