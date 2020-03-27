Uber Will Allow Workers To Jump From Driving People To Delivering Food

Global  

With higher demand of people ordering food, Uber asked their drivers to make food deliveries as well.

The company said they’re giving their employees the option to do Uber Eats at the same time as giving rides.

According to Gizmodo, Uber describes the option as an opportunity for their drivers to make more money.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, people are relying on food delivery more as more people stay at home.

