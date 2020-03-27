Applying to get paid to provide free child care

TODAY WAS FROM EVERYONE WHORELYS ON CHILD CARE.

YOURUSHED TO YOUR COMPUTER ANDPHONE BECAUSE YOUR LIFE JUSTCHANGED AFTER THE STATE CLOSEDDOWN DAYCARE.

WMAR2 NEWSEDDIE KADHIM IS DIGGING INTOWHAT THIS MEANS FOR THOSE OFYOU LABELED ESSENTIAL AND HOWDAYCARE PROVIDERS CANPOTENTIALLY OPEN BACK UP AFTERTHE WEEKEND.Eddie Looklive If you are achildcare provider and youwant to stay open and keepgetting paid the first thingyou need to do is go to thiswebsite and fill out thisapplication ASAP.

Tomorrow atthe end of the day you need toclose and the State is goingto have to potentially sortthrough and approve or maybedeny thousands of applicationsby Monday.

Take pkg For 17years Toussent McKenzie hasoperated Hart 2 Hart FamilyDay Care in NortheastBaltimore.

Toussent MckenzieHart 2 Hart Family Day Care16:21:5━16:22:05“I receivedan email last week asking ifwe could keep children foressential employees.

I didrespond to the email and thatwas supposed to go to theGovernor and I havencontacted other than that”Shedaycare providers in Marylandwho have to close tomorrow.

16:23:1━16:23:21“Itgoing to be hard for mebecause even now my numbersare down as far as keepingchildren so it effects myfinances” McKenzie says allthe children she watches haveguardians who are essentialemployees.

Eddie Looklive Inthe application that theproviders need to havecompleted by Monday there is alist of things they must doincluding a thorough cleaningand checking temperatures atthe door.

For pay theproviders will get a checkfrom the state $250 per childbetween 3 and 13 years old and$350 check for childrenbetween six weeks and 3 yearsold every two weeks.

This runsup to June 30.

I know this isa lot of information but wehave linked it for you onWMAR2 News dot com.

In thenews van Eddie Kadhim WMAR2