Jobless Claims Reach Record High As U.S. Surpasses China, Italy In Number Of Coronavirus Cases

1Gr8ful1 RT @21WFMJNews: Ohio's coronavirus related jobless claims reach new record https://t.co/nMczVz8p5N 4 hours ago

Charles Davis 🇺🇸 Assistance from the federal government is on the just as jobless claims reach record breaking levels. #COVID19 https://t.co/0hjvJLODrl 5 hours ago

One of Love The @fact the bill is @federally mandated should’ve been more than enough @reason to take on the @establishments an… https://t.co/qpaxKcKYqh 5 hours ago

Reality Check RT @CNBC: Jobless claims reach record highs — here's what Cramer and others have to say (via @TradingNation) https://t.co/CMJBFs1Ila 5 hours ago

Learn FX Trade Jobless claims reach record highs — here's what Cramer and others have to say: Weekly jobless claims surged to a re… https://t.co/tvgLaJHpxW 6 hours ago

chris dorsey "Jobless claims reach record highs — here’s what Cramer and others have to say" https://t.co/4sDkCjIQLA 7 hours ago

Abby Turpin - News RT @KWWL: Iowa residents filed more than 40,000 claims for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus outbreak forced many workers… 8 hours ago