Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jobless Claims Reach Record High As U.S. Surpasses China, Italy In Number Of Coronavirus Cases

Jobless Claims Reach Record High As U.S. Surpasses China, Italy In Number Of Coronavirus Cases

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 05:22s - Published < > Embed
Jobless Claims Reach Record High As U.S. Surpasses China, Italy In Number Of Coronavirus Cases

Jobless Claims Reach Record High As U.S. Surpasses China, Italy In Number Of Coronavirus Cases

Nearly 3.3 million people filed a claim for jobless aid in the week ending March 21, a nearly fivefold increase over the previous weekly record back in 1982 as the United States surpassed China and Italy in the reported number of coronavirus cases.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Yo_Martinez

1Gr8ful1 RT @21WFMJNews: Ohio's coronavirus related jobless claims reach new record https://t.co/nMczVz8p5N 4 hours ago

CharlesPDavis

Charles Davis 🇺🇸 Assistance from the federal government is on the just as jobless claims reach record breaking levels. #COVID19 https://t.co/0hjvJLODrl 5 hours ago

mammaw01

One of Love The @fact the bill is @federally mandated should’ve been more than enough @reason to take on the @establishments an… https://t.co/qpaxKcKYqh 5 hours ago

hach_g

Reality Check RT @CNBC: Jobless claims reach record highs — here's what Cramer and others have to say (via @TradingNation) https://t.co/CMJBFs1Ila 5 hours ago

learnfxtradecom

Learn FX Trade Jobless claims reach record highs — here's what Cramer and others have to say: Weekly jobless claims surged to a re… https://t.co/tvgLaJHpxW 6 hours ago

_chris_dorsey

chris dorsey "Jobless claims reach record highs — here’s what Cramer and others have to say" https://t.co/4sDkCjIQLA 7 hours ago

abbyturpinnews

Abby Turpin - News RT @KWWL: Iowa residents filed more than 40,000 claims for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus outbreak forced many workers… 8 hours ago

VirginiaBiz

Virginia Business A record-breaking 46,885 Virginians filed for unemployment benefits last week amid the economic nosedive that has a… https://t.co/7FMgbWfuxc 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.