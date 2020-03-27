U.S. leads world in coronavirus cases, overtaking China and Italy 2 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:55s - Published U.S. leads world in coronavirus cases, overtaking China and Italy Confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States reached 81,378 on Thursday, more than any other country, overtaking both Italy and China, a Reuters tally showed. This report produced by Chris Dignam. 0

