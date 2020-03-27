Coronavirus could kill 81,000 in U.S., says study

Global  

The coronavirus pandemic could kill more than 81,000 people in the United States in the next four months and may not subside until June, according to a data analysis conducted by University of Washington School of Medicine.

Libby Hogan reports.

