Coronavirus could kill 81,000 in U.S., says study 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:50s - Published Coronavirus could kill 81,000 in U.S., says study The coronavirus pandemic could kill more than 81,000 people in the United States in the next four months and may not subside until June, according to a data analysis conducted by University of Washington School of Medicine. Libby Hogan reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Judy Ellis RT @TheDailyEdge: In January, it was already being discussed that, "past models have shown a pandemic caused by a Coronavirus could potenti… 2 minutes ago iSabreman RT @uk_domain_names: 12 March 2020: "The government's reported 'herd immunity' strategy to contain coronavirus could kill over 1 million pe… 6 minutes ago IanBroughall 100,000-200,000 Americans could die - Dr Fauci The #coronavirus outbreak could kill 100,000 to 200,000 Americans, t… https://t.co/OBqxwmE5Nn 6 minutes ago Ayaz RT @StevePoliti: "The institute predicts that NJ hospitals’ peak resource needs will come on April 11, when the state will see a hospital b… 14 minutes ago Michael Middling Sept 2019: Experts warn the the world is grossly unprepared for pandemic https://t.co/2x0kpwv33w Nov 2019: NHS hos… https://t.co/PizLdC0Dva 14 minutes ago Catherine (Cate) Magoffin #Oregon Launches Blunt #COVID-19 Message: Stay Home or You Could Accidentally Kill Someone https://t.co/QgryO66w7L #coronavirus #pandemic 16 minutes ago nathanking RT @Secret_Beijing: Update: Fauci said that 56% of the #COVID19 infections nationwide are from the New York state and the coronavirus could… 24 minutes ago Secret Beijing Update: Fauci said that 56% of the #COVID19 infections nationwide are from the New York state and the coronavirus c… https://t.co/UY21yUaVFs 25 minutes ago