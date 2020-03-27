Global  

Indonesia volcano erupts sending clouds of ash 5,000 metres into the sky

Footage shows the eruption of Mount Merapi in Indonesia this morning (March 27) as clouds of smoke and ash were sent 5,000 metres into the sky.

Locals living near the volcano heard it rumbling before the eruption, which officials recorded at 10:46am local time.

Officers from the Kaliurang Volcano Observation Post (PGM), Lasiman confirmed that an eruption had occurred.

Lasiman said: ''It's correct that the volcano has erupted again.'' Based on data from the Yogyakarta Geological Disaster Technology (BPPTKG) Research and Development Center, the vertical volume of smoke coming from the volcano stretched 5,000 metres high.

The eruption lasted for around seven minutes.

Mount Merapi is the most active volcano in Indonesia and is on the border between Central Java and Yogyakarta provinces.

It last erupted on March 3 and covered nearby homes in thick layers of volcanic ash.




