See How NASA’s Curiosity Rover Snaps its Selfies on Mars now < > Embed Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 00:58s - Published See How NASA’s Curiosity Rover Snaps its Selfies on Mars Instamodels have nothing on NASA’s Curiosity rover. See what a selfie looks like from Curiosity's point of view and why its robotic arm isn't in some of the shots. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this