Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Elton John to host remote concert featuring Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and more

Elton John to host remote concert featuring Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and more

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
Elton John to host remote concert featuring Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and more

Elton John to host remote concert featuring Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and more

On March 29, the ‘iHeart Living Room Concert for America’ will air on all FOX platforms and iHeartMedia stations across the United States.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LindaMunsell2

Linda Munsell RT @FOX5Atlanta: Presented by and airing on FOX, the benefit event will feature remote performances from esteemed artists such as Alicia Ke… 2 days ago

JBLHComms

JBLHComms RT @fox32news: Sir Elton John will host the “iHeart Living Room Concert for America.” Presented by and airing on FOX, the benefit event wil… 2 days ago

fox32news

FOX 32 News Sir Elton John will host the “iHeart Living Room Concert for America.” Presented by and airing on FOX, the benefit… https://t.co/VHr0frMw6k 2 days ago

bsbcartergil

Backstreet_cartergirl RT @GoodDayAtlanta: Presented by and airing on FOX, the benefit event will feature remote performances from esteemed artists such as Alicia… 2 days ago

GoodDayAtlanta

Good Day Atlanta Presented by and airing on FOX, the benefit event will feature remote performances from esteemed artists such as Al… https://t.co/CMmxqaSnpQ 2 days ago

FOX5Atlanta

FOX 5 Atlanta Presented by and airing on FOX, the benefit event will feature remote performances from esteemed artists such as Al… https://t.co/LoQjc6ynd7 2 days ago

Fox5Tiffany

Tiffany Griffith Presented by and airing on FOX, the benefit event will feature remote performances from esteemed artists such as Al… https://t.co/l24Gl0zQVT 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.