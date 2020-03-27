Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Police Drones Enforce Coronavirus Lockdowns Across The World

Police Drones Enforce Coronavirus Lockdowns Across The World

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Police Drones Enforce Coronavirus Lockdowns Across The World

Police Drones Enforce Coronavirus Lockdowns Across The World

Police have been putting drones to use to help enforce the coronavirus lockdown.

The drones have been used to make announcements in city centres instructing locals to stay at home, as well as filming people still out and about to shame people into remaining indoors.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SarahLudford

Sarah Ludford 🔶🔶#FBPE Girly Swot🕷 RT @bricksilk: Unfortunately it seems that the notorious Derbyshire police drone video is not a one-off: https://t.co/mmJSG1mfVr (£). 2 minutes ago

WildStormyOne

Kara RT @AdamWagner1: I'm worried by reports of how police are interpreting their new powers which came into force yesterday afternoon.. The thi… 7 minutes ago

TimesTiranga

Tiranga times UAE's Sharjah Police Drones to Enforce Coronavirus Lockdown https://t.co/OgG9cFU4Zy via @YouTube49 minutes ago

EveningExpress

Evening Express Police defend using drones in Peak District to enforce coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/K5o4Tr10SY https://t.co/M7nlZhT8Oi 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.