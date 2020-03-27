Maddox Jolie-Pitt returns home Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:38s - Published on March 27, 2020 Maddox Jolie-Pitt returns home Angelina Jolie's oldest son, 18-year-old Maddox, has flown home to the US after his classes at college in South Korea were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this