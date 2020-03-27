Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian get into fight over work ethic now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:43s - Published Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian get into fight over work ethic Kim Kardashian West ended up slapping her sister Kourtney Kardashian after a bust-up over worth ethic between herself and her sisters and also insulted her half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner. 0

