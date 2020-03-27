Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian get into fight over work ethic

Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian get into fight over work ethic

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian get into fight over work ethic

Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian get into fight over work ethic

Kim Kardashian West ended up slapping her sister Kourtney Kardashian after a bust-up over worth ethic between herself and her sisters and also insulted her half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

simplymonique__

𝑚𝑜𝑛𝑖𝑞𝑢𝑒 𝑚𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑒 ♡ RT @kourtneykardash: Kourtney “the nail digger” Kardashian weighing in at 108 pounds...Kim “the kicker” Kardashian West weighs in at 128 po… 43 minutes ago

theyoungindy

TYI Kim Kardashian West got into a fistfight with sister Kourtney Kardashian and insulted Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Re… https://t.co/QAYF5lgq9M 45 minutes ago

KanyiDaily

Kanyi Daily News Kim Kardashian Gets Into Dirty Physical Fight With Her Sister Kourtney On KUWTK [Photos/Video] https://t.co/wBbmjhP6ko 2 hours ago

Kanyinulia

Kanyinulia Kim Kardashian Gets Into Dirty Physical Fight With Her Sister Kourtney On KUWTK [Photos/Video] https://t.co/eq5msRETXk 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.