When Boris Johnson said he'd 'continue to shake hands' despite coronavirus threat

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
When Boris Johnson said he'd 'continue to shake hands' despite coronavirus threat

When Boris Johnson said he'd 'continue to shake hands' despite coronavirus threat

Footage from the Government briefing on March 3, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would continue to shake people's hands, despite the threat of coronavirus.

Mr Johnson tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday March 27.

