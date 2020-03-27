Rihanna Donates COVID-19 Protective Gear to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo thanked Rihanna for donating to New York State following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Andrew Cuomo, via Twitter Andrew Cuomo, via Twitter According to the CDC, personal protective equipment (PPE) includes gowns, safety glasses, gloves and respirators that minimize exposure to the widespread disease.

Prior to her donation to New York State, the singer's Clara Lionel Foundation donated $5 million to various organizations to aid coronavirus relief efforts.