Women Ages 5-75: Social Distancing Edition - How Often Do You Leave the House? now < > Embed Video Credit: GLAMOUR - Duration: 02:03s - Published Women Ages 5-75: Social Distancing Edition - How Often Do You Leave the House? This is a special episode of 5-75 on “social distancing” during the COVID-19 pandemic. We asked women between the ages of 5-75 to answer the same thought-provoking question while quarantined at home. 0

Women Ages 5-75: Social Distancing Edition - How Often Do You Leave the House? - [Woman] How often areyou leaving the house,and for what?- Just a little to go onthe walk with the puppy dog.- Two times a day to get groceriesand to go on a bike ride.- In the last week, I haven'tleft the house at all.- Once a day, to walk my dog Bella.- I haven't really left my housesince the first two or three days.- I am not leaving my house very often.And I'm mostly justleaving to get groceries.- We're not leaving our house at all.- We only leave the house when necessaryfor things like groceries and toiletries.- My family and I decidedthat we are not going to leave the house.- I've been leaving my housequite frequently, actually.- I only leave my houseif I'm going on a run in the morning.- I'm not really leaving my house at all.- Once every three days.- I've left two to three times this week.- Twice a day to get some fresh air.- Maybe once a day if at all.- About 5:30 every singleday just to take a walk.- Once a week to the grocery store,liquor store, I need wine.- Last week I did notleave the house at all.- I'm leaving the houseabout two times a week,not including my daily walks.- Every day, once a day.- I'm leaving the houseabout once a day for a jog,to get some fresh air andthen go by the liquor store.- Every other day.- Once a day in themorning to go on a walk.- I've left my house one time,and that was to go to the doctor.- I'm not really leaving the house.- Two to three times a week for essentialsand taking meals that I preparefor my 84-year-old mother.- I'm leaving once or twicea week for the essentials.- I've been leaving nowlike every other day.- I have to leave at least once a day,maybe twice if it's a beautiful day.- I've been going to thesupermarket about once a week.- I've gone to my local supermarketat 7 AM for seniors hour.- I'm not leaving at all.- It's once a day, only to go for a walk.- I haven't left myhouse in over two weeks.[upbeat music]





