Learn a new craft with this calligraphy starter kit

Calligraphy may not be the first art form that comes to mind when picking up a new skill.

However, now’s the best time to learn something out of your comfort zone.

Etsy shoppers have found this calligraphy starter kit to be a saving grace — especially for those who consider themselves artistic.

Included in the kit is a whole lot.

You get one calligraphy brush pen from the designer’s brand.

You’ll also get two sample alphabets, plus pointers on how to do strokes, flourishes, connections and other calligraphy tips.

The starter kit has five stars on Etsy and is listed as one of the brands best-sellers.

Out of the 9,000 reviewers, one shopper said this one kit was easier to follow than a lot of others on the market