Indian police pour turmeric water on lockdown violators in southern India

Police officers of the Thiruvallur District in Uthukottai are seen pouring turmeric water onto lockdown violators.

Police officers of the Thiruvallur District in Uthukottai are seen pouring turmeric water onto lockdown violators.

Footage captured on Friday (March 27) in the state of Tamil Nadu, southern India, shows police stopping people one by one as they hold a mug of turmeric water and pour the liquid over their heads.

According to local media, shirts with a stained yellow colour have now become a new symbol, shaming any person breaking coronavirus lockdown rules.

One of the police officers, who refused to identify himself, said: "We have decided to disperse the lockdown violators in a unique and harmless way which would not only disperse them but also shame them." India's 1.3 billion population is in lockdown.




