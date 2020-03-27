Global  

G20 nations meet to discuss COVID-19 crisis: Key takeaways

Leaders of G20 nations held a meeting via video conferencing to discuss the COVID-19 crisis.

The leaders agreed to over $5 trillion into the global economy to limit job and income losses.

The leaders also committed to do whatever it takes to overcome the pandemic.

The G20 leaders also expressed concern about the risks to fragile countries, notably in Africa, and populations like refugees.

