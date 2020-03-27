Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amazing aerial view of sunrise over Seattle in lockdown

Amazing aerial view of sunrise over Seattle in lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
Amazing aerial view of sunrise over Seattle in lockdown

Amazing aerial view of sunrise over Seattle in lockdown

The beautifully eerie aerial footage of Seattle, Washington is seen amid the coronavirus lockdown that has ravaged the state on Thursday (March 26).

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Amazing aerial view of sunrise over Seattle in lockdown

The beautifully eerie aerial footage of Seattle, Washington is seen amid the coronavirus lockdown that has ravaged the state on Thursday (March 26).

Ports, highways and the whole city seem nearly empty in this beautiful yet eerie footage.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

theLubinga

LubingaElijah RT @RosetteRosemary: Drift over a national park in the Hot Air Balloon as you view the animals below in an aerial view. Scenes up there are… 3 hours ago

RosetteRosemary

ROSETTE ROSEMARY Drift over a national park in the Hot Air Balloon as you view the animals below in an aerial view. Scenes up there… https://t.co/ddmnDxIwef 4 hours ago

pinnacleafrica1

Pinnacle Africa Drift over a national park in the Hot Air Balloon as you view the animals below in an aerial view. Scenes up there… https://t.co/2CMbTItK3l 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.