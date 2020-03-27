Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus cases top half a million - WHO

Coronavirus cases top half a million - WHO

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus cases top half a million - WHO

Coronavirus cases top half a million - WHO

Coronavirus has infected more than half a million people and killed 20,000, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday as he appealed again for protective gear for medical staff working to save lives.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus cases top half a million - WHO

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a Geneva news conference that countries must refrain from using medicines that have not been demonstrated to be effective against COVID-19.

According to a Reuters tally published on Friday, more than 551,800 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 24,885 have died.

Infections have been reported in 202 countries and territories since first cases were identified in China in December 2019.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

rebelblacksheep

blacksheep Coronavirus cases top half a million, protective gear lacking: WHO https://t.co/FF1YJEJqYi 24 seconds ago

Akhilvg_offl

AKHIL V GOPI RT @QuintFit: This time last month, there were only 82,700 confirmed global cases. At present, the global count of reported #COVID19 cases… 1 minute ago

AyhamOtoom

Ayham Otoom RT @RandaHabib: Coronavirus has infected more than half a million people and killed 20,000, the head of the World Health Organization #WHO… 4 minutes ago

RandaHabib

Randa HABIB Coronavirus has infected more than half a million people and killed 20,000, the head of the World Health Organizati… https://t.co/c4GLgJIXfV 4 minutes ago

TPPNewsOfficial

The Pakistan Post Coronavirus cases top half a million, protective gear lacking: WHO https://t.co/GKkudsboIo 5 minutes ago

IngridMelander

Ingrid Melander RT @StephNebehay: #Coronavirus cases top half a million, protective gear lacking - ⁦@DrTedros⁩ says- my latest from @who with ⁦@kkelland⁩… 13 minutes ago

keloradio

KELO Coronavirus cases top half a million, protective gear lacking: WHO https://t.co/msiWMLmWib 15 minutes ago

StephNebehay

Stephanie Nebehay #Coronavirus cases top half a million, protective gear lacking - ⁦@DrTedros⁩ says- my latest from @who with ⁦… https://t.co/zfo9qz88tC 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.