Coronavirus cases top half a million - WHO

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a Geneva news conference that countries must refrain from using medicines that have not been demonstrated to be effective against COVID-19.

According to a Reuters tally published on Friday, more than 551,800 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 24,885 have died.

Infections have been reported in 202 countries and territories since first cases were identified in China in December 2019.