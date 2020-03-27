The Virtual Tours Of Museums, Zoos And Landmarks You Can Take From Your Home

As countries around the world go into lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic, you can visit or enjoy tourist sites and places of interest from the safety of your home.

To help cope with your self-isolation, famous places including Buckingham Palace, The Houses of Parliament and Disneyland are offering virtual tours, while the National Theatre in London is streaming plays every Thursday for free.

If you’re keen to see some furry faces, Chester Zoo has a livestream of its residents to keep you entertained.