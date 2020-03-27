Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mayor Walsh: ‘Stay at Home Unless You Absolutely Must Leave The House’

Mayor Walsh: ‘Stay at Home Unless You Absolutely Must Leave The House’

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Mayor Walsh: ‘Stay at Home Unless You Absolutely Must Leave The House’
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said too many people are not social distancing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

turtleballet

turtleballet RT @wbz: Mayor Walsh Reminds Residents ‘Stay At Home, It Will Save Lives' https://t.co/jJ5vemQG3V 12 minutes ago

AbnerRodriguez

Abner Rodriguez RT @maureencaught: Mayor Marty Walsh is telling people to stay home. He's hearing stories of people out in groups at parks and playing spo… 14 minutes ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News Mayor Walsh Reminds Residents ‘Stay At Home, It Will Save Lives' https://t.co/jJ5vemQG3V 19 minutes ago

AudioBruce

Bruce Gellerman RT @quincyjwalters: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says as of today, there have been 477 confirmed cases of #coronavirus in Boston. That’s up 113… 28 minutes ago

maureencaught

Caught in Southie Mayor Marty Walsh is telling people to stay home. He's hearing stories of people out in groups at parks and playin… https://t.co/KkBbRKcsgO 46 minutes ago

T_Prussman

Todd Prussman RT @CotterReporter: "Stay at home unless you absolutely must reach the house," said Mayor Marty Walsh, saying there are now 477 positive ca… 47 minutes ago

wbznewsradio

WBZ NewsRadio Mayor Walsh urges Bostonians to stay at home unless they absolutely must leave the house. "Too many people are not… https://t.co/aepRkZiwaC 48 minutes ago

quincyjwalters

Quincy J. Walters Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says as of today, there have been 477 confirmed cases of #coronavirus in Boston. That’s up… https://t.co/hjxIUG5bDU 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.