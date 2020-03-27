U.S. men less likely to heed coronavirus health warnings

As the coronavirus continues to sweep across the U.S. - prompting stay-at-home orders and other social distancing measures, one group appears to be less interested than others in following the guidance aimed at slowing its spread: men.

That’s according to a newly released Reuters/Ipsos poll, which shows some American men appear to be taking the coronavirus less seriously than women.

This gender gap can be seen across men and women of the same race, political preference and community type.

For example, while 54% of women said they were “very concerned” about the virus, only 45% of men said the same.

Women were also much more likely to make big changes to their daily routines.

73% of women reported washing their hands more often and using disinfectants more frequently, compared with 60% of men.

Men were also more likely to agree that people are unnecessarily panicking over the virus.

25% of men held that view versus 18% of women.

The findings come as the United States is emerging as the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic - infecting people in all 50 states and killing more than 1,100 Americans.