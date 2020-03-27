Drive-thru testing

And physician services are offering priority coronavirus testing in cleveland this weekend.

They will be testing any vulnerable patients and first responders that live in bradley county.

The cost for the public is 200 dollars.

This is a two day event on saturday and sunday from 8 am to 6 pm.

They are expecting hundreds of people this weekend so they are stressing the importance of pre- registering online.

"if you pre-register on the site, clevelandtest.com this will move the line much much faster for you .

You will be put into a pre- registration line that moves much faster.

You can also pay on the site."

You can expect results within 3 to five business days.

For more information, visit our website wdef dot com.

A cleveland non-profit is