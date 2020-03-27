J.K. Rowling and 'Lord Voldemort' just patched things up on Twitter

J.K.

Rowling just made nice with her most villainous character — and “Harry Potter” fans are freaking out.

The encounter started when Rowling tweeted a link to the website of the U.K.’s National Health Service.

Offering advice to her followers during the country’s period of mandated self-quarantining.

“What we can all do to help the NHS and look after ourselves and our loved ones,” Rowling tweeted on March 26.

Then, the author received a surprising response — from Lord Voldemort, nonetheless.

It may not have been the actual Lord Voldemort, but close enough:.

The tweet came from a popular fan account based on the infamous dark wizard.

“Stay safe jo,” Lord Voldemort wrote in response to his creator.

The tweet earned an equally surprising response from Rowling, who simply wrote: “You too, Voldy".

It was an exchange that sent many “Harry Potter” fans into a frenzy