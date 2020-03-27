Coronavirus Latest From Olmsted County Leader

Every day...every hour...every minute...the number of coronavirus cases keeps going up around the world...around the country...and around our communities.

Olmsted county wants you to know that confirmed covid 19 are going up.

Let me break down those latest numbers for you.

According to olmsted county public health... there are 5 new cases.

According to public health...roughl y 40 percent of those cases are not from travel...but is spreading from people in the community.

As of now... 3 residents are in the hospital and 10 people no longer need to be isolated.

Since hardly anyone is traveling anymore...transmission in this area is increasing every day.

Luckily you can help prevent this by following the rules: maintain social distancing and as always...wash your hands.

Olmsted county public health also reports 110 tests were taken at graham park collaborative collection site.

