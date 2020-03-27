Global  

Coronavirus Latest From Olmsted County Leader

The number of coronavirus cases keeps going up around the world, country, and around our communities.

Every day...every hour...every minute...the number of coronavirus cases keeps going up around the world...around the country...and around our communities.

And that's the case in olmsted county.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco is back with the very latest information from some of our county leaders.

Isabella?

Live olmsted presser-live vo-2 amy-olmsted county wants you to know that confirmed covid 19 are going up.

Olmsted presser-vo-1 olmsted presser-live vbox-8 let me break down those latest numbers for you.

According to olmsted county public health... there are 5 new cases.

According to public health...roughl y 40 percent of those cases are not from travel...but is spreading from people in the community.

As of now... 3 residents are in the hospital and 10 people no longer need to be isolated.

Olmsted presser-live vo-4 since hardly anyone is traveling anymore...trans mission in this area is increasing every day.

Luckily you can help prevent this by following the rules: maintain social distancing and as always...wash your hands.

Live in rochester- isabella basco kimt news 3.

/ / thanks isabella.

Olmsted county public health also reports 110 tests were taken at graham park collaborative collection site.

