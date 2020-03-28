Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Oregon congressional delegation talks $2 trillion stimulus

Oregon congressional delegation talks $2 trillion stimulus

Video Credit: KDRV - Published < > Embed
Oregon congressional delegation talks $2 trillion stimulus

Oregon congressional delegation talks $2 trillion stimulus

President Trump signed the massive bill into law on Friday.

Oregon's lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

Supported the bill, but say that it didn't do everything that they hoped.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Oregon congressional delegation talks $2 trillion stimulus

Newswatch 12.

I think part of this going forward needs to be a longer term look at what sort of supply chain issues are we facing.

We know were having trouble around the world sources different things.

We know there a vulnerabilities there, whether its the mask, whether it is our pharmaceutical drugs.

And i think supply chain vulnerability needs to be a focus of the next bill.

(2:44)i think there are a number of areas, for example, in healthcare where we still have a lot to go in terms of ventilators and protective equipment.

I've been on the phone today with the federal emergency management administration.

That's an extraordinarily important need for, uh, our state.

(3:06) (1:17) there's a lot more that i would like to have seen done, for example, on housing.

Uh, that's, that's a, i'm really concerned about the impact on, we already have such a large homeless population and people struggling with, with rent, there's a lot more that could have been done.

I had proposed a $40 billion package for that.

We've got about 7 billion so far short of what i hoped we would do with




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.