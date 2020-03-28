Oregon congressional delegation talks $2 trillion stimulus

Newswatch 12.

I think part of this going forward needs to be a longer term look at what sort of supply chain issues are we facing.

We know were having trouble around the world sources different things.

We know there a vulnerabilities there, whether its the mask, whether it is our pharmaceutical drugs.

And i think supply chain vulnerability needs to be a focus of the next bill.

(2:44)i think there are a number of areas, for example, in healthcare where we still have a lot to go in terms of ventilators and protective equipment.

I've been on the phone today with the federal emergency management administration.

That's an extraordinarily important need for, uh, our state.

(3:06) (1:17) there's a lot more that i would like to have seen done, for example, on housing.

Uh, that's, that's a, i'm really concerned about the impact on, we already have such a large homeless population and people struggling with, with rent, there's a lot more that could have been done.

I had proposed a $40 billion package for that.

We've got about 7 billion so far short of what i hoped we would do with