ER Doctor Explains How They're Handling COVID-19

Video Credit: WIRED - Duration: 08:34s
ER Doctor Explains How They're Handling COVID-19

ER Doctor Explains How They're Handling COVID-19

Epidemic expert Dr. Seema Yasmin interviews emergency room physician Dr. Cedric Dark about COVID-19's effect on the city of Houston, Texas.

Dr. Dark talks about how the city is handling the pandemic, and what measures they are beginning to take in preparation for the worst.

0
