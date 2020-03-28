Mr. Brooks Movie (2007) - Kevin Costner, Demi Moore, Dane Cook Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:24s - Published 2 weeks ago Mr. Brooks Movie (2007) - Kevin Costner, Demi Moore, Dane Cook Mr. Brooks Movie trailer HD (2007) - Plot synopsis: A well-respected businessman is sometimes controlled by his mayhem-loving alter ego. Director: Bruce A. Evans Writers: Bruce A. Evans, Raynold Gideon Stars: Kevin Costner, Demi Moore, Dane Cook Genre: Crime, Drama 0

