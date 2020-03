9-year-old boy spreads love, positivity with homemade hearts now < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:35s - Published 9-year-old boy spreads love, positivity with homemade hearts A 9-year-old North Palm Beach resident is hoping to inspire other children and families in his neighborhood during this time of social distancing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 9-year-old boy spreads love, positivity with homemade hearts THE SPREAD OF COVID-19. BUT A4TH GRADER IS DETERMINED TSHOW HIS NEIGHBORS THERESTILL A LOT OF LOVE LEFT INTHIS WORLD. WPTVNEWSCHANNEL5SHOWS YOU HOW HE'S BRINGINGHIS COMMUNITY TOGETHER WHILESTILL PRACTICING SOCIADISTANCING.<< PKG: (NATS“A LITTLE HEARTTHAT SAYS SPREAD THE LOV”) 9YEAR OLD CRU PARKER HAS BEENBUSY SINCE SCHOOL WAS FIRSTCANCELLED 2 WEEKS AGO DUE TOTHE CORONAVIRUS (NATS READINGWHAT HE WROTE ON A POSTER“THANK YOU TO ALL THE CRITICALWORKERS INCLUDING THE NORTHPALM BEACH MAIL AND THEGARBAGE CAN PEOPL”) THE NORTHPALM BEACH 4TH GRADER DECIDEDTHE BEST WAY TO SPREADPOSITIVITY WHILE STUCK AT HOIS THROUGH HANDMADE HEARTS“AND PUT IT ON YOUR DOOR SOTHAT YOU CAN WALK AROUND ANDRIDE YOUR BIKE TO SEE HOW MANYHEARTS ARE ON THE STREE” WITHTHE HELP OF HIS PARENTS WHOPOSTED THE IDEA ON SOCIALMEDIAPOPULAR ACTIVITY THROUGHOUTHE NEIGHBORHOOD“MY SISTERKALONA HELPED ME THINK OF LIKETHE FLOWERS AND WROTE LOVEWITH I” THE HOMEMADE CAMPAIGNENCOURAGES PEOPLE OF ALL AGETO MAKE A HEART AND THEN POSTIT ON THEIR FRONT DOOR SO KIDSCAN GO "HEART HUNTING" WHENWALKING THROUGH THNEIGHBORHOOD.“THIS IS A VERYSTRESSFUL TIME AND WHILE WECANAROUND US WE CAN CONTROL OURACTIONS AND HOW WE REACT TO ITSO I THINK THIS IS ACTUALLY AGOOD LESSON FOR OUR KIDS THATWE CAN TAKE A NEGATIVESITUATION AND TURN IT INTO APOSITIV” BUT AT THE VERYLEASTRESIDENT 30:05:52“PUT A SMILEON OTHER PEOPLES FAC” JILLIANIDLE WPTV NC5”





