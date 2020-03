Face masks 101: Not all masks can protect against COVID-19 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:01s - Published Face masks 101: Not all masks can protect against COVID-19 As the shortage continues here in the valley for surgical masks, several people are creating their own, either to protect themselves or to donate them to healthcare providers and first responders. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Face masks 101: Not all masks can protect against COVID-19 HAS PEOPLE AND HOSPITALSSCRAMBLING TO FIND THE FEW.....THAT ARE LEFT! BUT...13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER....ASTRID MENDEZ SHOWS YOU...NOT ALL OF THEM.....PROTECT YOU.....FROM THE CORONA-VIRUS.ASTRID IF YOU THINK THATCOVERING YOUR FACE WITH ASURGICAL MASK WILL SET YOU FREEFROM THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUSWELL THERE IS NO GUARANTEE.TAKE PKG (ADD COURTESY:GABRIELLE ENGLISH) THESE ARESOME LOCAL HOME-MADE SURGICALMASK, VERY SIMILAR TO THESURGICALMASKS THAT MEDICAL PERSONNELUSUALLY USES FOR EVERYDAYPURPOSES.EVEN SOME LOCAL COMPANIES, LIKEPOLAR SHADES ARE NOW PRODUCINGGOWNS AND WILL START SOONMAKING MASKS.SOT " AS SOON AS WE GET THATMATERIAL, WE'LL BE UP ANDRUNNING AND WE WANT TO HELP ANYHEALTHCARE PROVIDER." BUT THEWORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION SAYSMASKS DO NOT COMPLETELY PROTECTYOU FROM THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS.SOT (ADD COURTESY).SOURCE: WHO DR.APRIL BALTER / WHO "IF YOUDON'T HAVE ANY RESPIRATORYSYMPTOMS, SUCH AS FEVER, COUGHOR A RUNNY NOSE, YOU DO NOTNEED TO WEAR A MEDICAL MASKLIKE THIS ONE.MASKS ALONE CAN GIVE YOU AFALSE FEELING OF PROTECTION ANDCAN EVEN BE A SOURCE OFINFECTION WHEN NOT USEDCORRECTLY.IF YOU HAVE COVID-19 OR ARE ACARETAKER,, YOU SHOULD USETHESE MASKS TO NOT EXPOSEOTHERS, ESPECIALLY IF THEY AREAT MORE RISK GO GETTING SICK.UNLIKE THESE MASKS, THE N95RESPIRATOR DOES PROTECT AGAINST"AIRBORNE" INFECTIOUS AGENTS,LIKE THE CORONAVIRUS.HOWEVER (ROLL GX) THE CDC DOESNOT RECOMMEND THAT THE GENERALLOWERING IS EFFECTIVENESSAGAINST COVID-19.EVEN IF YOU DECIDE....TO USE A MEDICAL MASK...HEALTH AUTHORITIES SAY...SOME OF THE BEST PROTECTIONSYOU CANTAKE....ARE WASHING YOUR HANDS ANDPRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING.THE GOVERNMENT HAS PUT.....A -60- DAY FREEZE.....





You Might Like

Tweets about this Rebecca🌊 @gbarnes911 @jackieaz0306 I was out without a mask or gloves. The CDC said only N95 mask will protect you, and regu… https://t.co/MNYMISfONu 17 seconds ago Peter Gray RT @brexit_sham: If a senior minister and Johnson ally knew of the risks of this 'recipe for a pandemic' then perhaps you should have asked… 49 seconds ago 🆃🅷🅴 🅲🅷🅸🅴🅵 🌹🇳🇬 The possibility that we might be using faulty diagnostic tools and face masks that don’t work to protect against th… https://t.co/zlEVuZeaPx 52 seconds ago Fatima Hassan RT @GiftoftheGivers: Your donations make our #GiftOfTheGivers initiatives possible🙏 Thanks to #BestEdge & private donors. Through your help… 3 minutes ago judithnyakabambo RT @KirstyCoventry: I protect you, you protect me. Wear face masks covering the mouth and nose if you have to go out. #Masks4All 3 minutes ago Natalie Agius RT @msmassarotti: “Not wearing masks to protect against coronavirus is a ‘big mistake’. Many people have asymptomatic or presymptomatic inf… 7 minutes ago Roland Gary Jones @HarryDCrane South Korean's wore masks to stop spread of the virus and the thinking on this is turning around. You… https://t.co/fgy642y4Qr 10 minutes ago 깜짝새99 RT @koryodynasty: "As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, experts have started to question official guidance about whether ordinary, healthy… 10 minutes ago