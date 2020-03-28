Gov. Gavin Newsom Issues Statewide Moratorium On Evictions Until May 31 now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:28s - Published Gov. Gavin Newsom Issues Statewide Moratorium On Evictions Until May 31 Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday issued an executive order temporarily banning eviction of renters statewide due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. 0

