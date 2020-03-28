Global  

Mumbai restaurant prepares 500 food packets for essential service providers amid lockdown

Essential service providers continue to work on toes amid coronavirus lockdown.

A restaurant in Mumbai's Kurla decided to do their part.

The Mumbai restaurant made and distributed around 500 food packets to essential service workers.

Restaurant staff also decided to provide meals to needy amid lockdown everyday.

Maharashtra has been one of the worst affected states due to coronavirus.

India has recorded over 700 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths so far.

