Covid Deaths Up, Doctors Take Extreme Measures To Get Medical Supplies

According to Reuters, as of Friday coronavirus cases surpassed 100,000, with over 1,630 people dead in the U.S. Dr. Arabia Mollette of Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center in New York City’s Brooklyn borough said "We are scared.

We’re trying to fight for everyone else’s life, but we also fight for our lives as well..." Many tired doctors and nurses have been forced to cope with medical supply shortages by taking extreme measures.

Some are hiding supplies, others are making them out of recycled materials, and others are buying supplies on the black market.

Dr. Alexander Salerno of Salerno Medical Associates in northern New Jersey paid a broker $17,000 for masks and other gear, that should have cost about $2,500.

They are also concerned about a shortage of ventilators, which help patients breathe when fighting COVID-19, "the pneumonia-like respiratory ailment caused by the highly contagious novel coronavirus." According to Reuters, America is ranked sixth in national death tolls from the pandemic.