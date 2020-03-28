Non-essential businesses closing for three weeks

Died there who tested positive for coronavirus.

As of right now, local businesses that are considered "non-essential" are closing their doors... after a new health order mandated a three-week shut-down that started at 5 p-m.

Waay 31's casey albritton spoke to a local business owner

"i spoke with the owner of 4d ultrasound lady and she told me she had to put up this sign saying her store will be closed for three weeks and she says during that time period, she won't be making any money."

Kailey dozier/ 4d ultrasound lady "we do elective ultrasounds, i tell mom's gender early at 14 weeks."

Kailey dozier and regina woodley own 4d ultrasound lady and a nurturing moment-- a boutique for expecting moms. they say when they heard a new alabama health order is requiring all non-essential stores to close for three weeks, they were concerned.

Kailey dozier/ 4d ultrasound lady "so financially it's not going to be great for us.

We of course will take a pretty big hit."

Regina woodley/ a nurturing moment "pregnancies don't stop and women are wanting their ultrasounds and they're having their babies and needing breast feeding supplies."

Dozier says she is having to reschedule appointments.

Kailey dozier/ 4d ultrasound lady "i've got probably 40 moms scheduled between now and april 18th.

They want to find out the gender and they want to see the face pictures."

Woodley says she now has to rely on her boutique website for sales.

Regina woodley/ a nurturing moment "it's very worrisome because we still have to pay our rent."

Both dozier and woodley say they hope the health order isn't extended past april 17th.

Kailey dozier/ 4d ultrasound lady "we would definitely be struggling.

A three-week break is a lot, to begin with, so i do not want to go past the three weeks.

I don't even want to think about what that would be like."

Regina woodley/ a nurturing moment "this is hard because it happened so quickly and we didn't have time to prepare."

The mandate says the non-essential stores will close

The mandate says the non- essential stores will close