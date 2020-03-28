Huntsville Hospital Preparing For More Coronavirus Patients

Everyone except employees.

As more people test positive for corona virus in alabama... here in huntsville.... the hospitals are doing what they can to stay ahead of the curve.

Waay-31s alexis scott learned specifically what huntsville hospital is doing to make sure patients receive the best care during this time.

Right now at huntsville hospital out of the 500 patients there -- only five are being treated for coronavirus.

But the hospital is preparing for more.

Huntsville hospital c-e-o david spillers told us they've already tested more than 3- thousand people and expects that number to increase.

He said today -- even if there is a rise in positive cases -- he is hoping the number of hospitalizations remains low.

This will allow them to remain stocked up on necessary supplies.

But just in case -- the hospital is using all its resources to get more beds... masks... and help.

"they probably use 10 times as much resources as a regular patient.

So about every 10 covid patients would be the equivalent of 100 normal patients.

They also stay in the hospital for 10-12 days" spillers says they've already found hundreds more beds and businesses across north alabama are helping out by sending hand sanitizer and face masks for first repsonders.

Health officials are still warning to keep a 6-foot distance between you... your friends... and even your loved ones to help slow down the spread.

Reporting in huntsville, alexis