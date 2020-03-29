Governor lifts alcohol delivery ban

Global  

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
The Governor's order to lift an alcohol delivery ban is giving hope to small breweries in Southwest Florida.

DESANTIS SAYS IT WILL RUN24-SEVEN UNTIL THE CRISIS HASPASSED.THE GOVERNOR’S ORDER TO LIFT ANALCOHOL DELIVERY BAN..

IS GIVINGHOPE TO SMALL BREWERIES IN OURAREA.MILLENNIAL BREWING COMPANY INDOWNTOWN FORT MYERS STARTEDYESTERDAY--THEY’RE NOW TAKINGONLINE ORDERS, FORMERCHANDISE... AS WELL AS YOURFAVORITE LIBATIONS... INCLUDINGBEER AND SANGRIA.AND THEY’LL BE ABLE TO DELIVERIT RIGHT TO YOU AT HOME.It changes everything so it’sreally a big deal.

It’sdefinitely been a time whereit’s required a lot ofinnovation.

We realized reallyquickly that if we just sitstill we just weren’t going tomake it and so we had to reallyput our minds toward what are wegoing to do, how are we aregoing to innovate, how are wegoing to pivot off this changeand make the best of it."THE OWNER SAYS -- 90-PERCENT OFHIS BUSINESS WAS CUT WITH THERECENT ORDER TO SHUT DOWN BARS.NOW, THEY ENG




