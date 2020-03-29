Global  

One employee at the oregon vet-eran's home in lebanin tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

To brighten the resident's spirits, the oregon department of vet- eran's affairs started "operation well wish."

Letters and videos from around the world have been flooding into our newsroom.

Kezi 9 news reporter chris lueneburg has a look at the heartwarming responses.

"so i'll just set my hi everybody at lebanon veterans.

We live in norfolk, virginia, i'm michelle from north carolina, the home of the tar heels.

The longleaf pine.

I wanted to send you sunny wishes from here in honolulu and say that i was thinking about you, and i hope that you all get to see your loved ones very soon.

Thank you for your service, and all that you have done for our country.

You are loved my dad is coming from a family of veterans i just wanted to say thank you so much for your service, it means so much semi me names in splendidly okay, i tell you to stay strong and stay healthy.

Stay safe, you're in our thoughts, veterans are in my prayers daily.

Thank you for fighting.

We're fighting for




