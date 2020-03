CDC Issues Travel Advisory For New Jersey, New York, Connecticut now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:03s - Published The advisory is effective immediately. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CDC Issues Travel Advisory For New Jersey, New York, Connecticut DOUBLING OVER TWO DAY, ALMOST ATHIRD OF DEATHS PARTICULAR 90MILES AWAY FROM PHILADELPHIA INNEW YORK CITY.PRESIDENT TRUMP WALKING BACK HISEARLY SUGGESTION OF A QUARANTINEIN NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, ANDCONNECTICUT.NOW, SAYING IT ISN'T NECESSARY.HE TWEETED THAT HE CONSULTEDWITH THE STATE'S GOVERNORS ANDHAS ASKED THE CDC TO ISSUE ASTRONG TRAVEL ADVISORY.AND WE JUST GOT DETAILS OF THATADVISORY LATE TONIGHT.THE CDC IS URGING RESIDENTS OFTHOSE THREE STATES FROM REFRAINFROM NONESSENTIAL DOMESTICTRAVEL EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.IT DOES NOT APPLY TO TRUCKDRIVERS, HEALTH PROFESSIONALS ORWORKING IN FINANCIAL SERVICES ORFOOD SUPPLY.THE GOVERNORS HAVE FULLDISCRETION TO COMPLEMENT THEADVISORY.THE CDC NOTES IT GENERALLY DOESNOT ISSUE RESTRICTIONS ORADVISORS IN THE UNITED STATES.IN THE TRI-STATE, NEW JERSEY HASMOST CASES OF THE VIRUS WITH11,124.140 PEOPLE DIED.IN PENNSYLVANIA, 2,751 CASES AREON THE ROLLS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Danita Blackwood RT @messageplicity: The #CDC issues travel advisory for New York, New Jersey, Connecticut. This advisory does not apply to employees of cr… 42 seconds ago dcdc RT @ABC: The CDC issues advisory: "Due to extensive community transmission of COVID -19 in the area, CDC urges residents of New York, New J… 1 minute ago WJCL News CDC issues travel advisory for New York, New Jersey, Connecticut https://t.co/JtLHyTiFdZ 1 minute ago Brian K RT @PlanetPrinceton: NJ governor issues statement on CDC travel advisory for New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut https://t.co/4whY1dA0CR… 2 minutes ago Planet Princeton NJ governor issues statement on CDC travel advisory for New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut… https://t.co/UApAZ7vtvD 2 minutes ago Grant Ainsley CDC issues travel advisory for New York, New Jersey, Connecticut https://t.co/z9DcOKermm 3 minutes ago Messageplicity Media The #CDC issues travel advisory for New York, New Jersey, Connecticut. This advisory does not apply to employees o… https://t.co/X9QVrt5FXA 4 minutes ago Rick D RT @WGAL: CDC issues travel advisory for New York, New Jersey, Connecticut https://t.co/GItPTqsRfI 4 minutes ago