Nursing Program Nursing Students Face Cancelled Classes, Unable to Join Workforce When Most Needed Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:30s - Published 1 week ago Nursing Program Nursing Students Face Cancelled Classes, Unable to Join Workforce When Most Needed For some, moving to online classes and not walking at a graduation ceremony means nursing students aren't able to join the workforce when they're desperately needed. 0

