Mayor Walsh announces hundreds of new beds for homeless Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 03:02s - Published 1 week ago Mayor Walsh announces hundreds of new beds for homeless "These additional beds will ease the burden on our shelters as they practice physical distancing. They will provide more safe spaces for homeless individuals to safely quarantine." Including 172 new beds at a dorm building from Suffolk University and former hospital 70 beds in Brighton. "We expect to have more locations coming online in the coming days." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Mayor Walsh announces hundreds of new beds for homeless WORTH SAVING AND EVERY SINGLELIFE IS WORTH PROTECTING.I WOULD LIKE TO SHARE A FEWUPDATES WITH YOU ON OUR WORK TOPROTECT THE MOST VULNERABLEPOPULATIONS IN THE CITY OFBOSTON, AND ONE OF THOSEPOPULATIONS IS THE PEOPLEEXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS.IN THE PAST WEEKS, WE HAD OURFIRST CASE OF CONVERTER-- CORONAVIRUS IN THEHOMELESS COMMUNITY.WE HAS SPENT THE LAST SEVERALDAYS PREPARING FOR THIS MOMENTWHEN CORONAVIRUS AFFECTS OURHOMELESS NEIGHBORS, BUT WE HAVESPENT THE LAST THROUG YEARS --FEW YEARS PRINTING THE HEALTH OFOUR HOMELESS POPULATION, NOMATTER WHAT COMES OUR WAY.WE HAVE BUILT ONE OF THESTRONGEST SUPPORT SYSTEMS IN THECOUNTRY FOR PEOPLE EXPERIENCINGHOMELESSNESS.WE ARE WORKING CLOSELY WITHNONPROFIT PARTNERS AND HAVEGOTTEN THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE OFFTHE STREETS INTO SAFE, SUPPORTAND HOW DOES -- SUPPORTIVEHOUSING.WE WANT TO GAIN TRUST AND TAKESURE THAT PEOPLE ARE AWARE OFTHE RESOURCES THAT ARE AVAILABLEFOR THEM.THIS NETWORK IS ALLOWING US TOACT SWIFTLY.WE HAVE SECURED HUNDREDS OF NEWBEDS FOR PEOPLE EXPERIENCINGHOMELESSNESS.THESE ADDITIONAL BEDS WILL EASETHE BURDEN ON OUR SHOULDERS ASTHEY -- SHELTERS AS THEYPRACTICE PHYSICAL DISTANCING,AND PROVIDE MORE SAFE SPACES FORHOMELESS INDIVIDUALS TO SAFELYQUARANTINE.SUFFOLK UNIVERSITY WILL BEREPURPOSED THING A DORMITORYBUILDING THAT WILL PROVIDE 172NEW BEDS.THIS WILL BE MANAGED INCOLLABORATION WITH PINE TREEINN AND BOSTON PUBLIC HEALTHCOMMISSION.WE ARE ALSO CREATING 70 NEW BEDSAND A FACILITY THAT WILL BEOPERATED BY THE BOSTON PUBLICHEALTH COMMISSION IN PARTNERSHIPWITH THE BOSTON HEALTH CARE FORTHE HOMELESS.WE EXPECT TO HAVE MORE LOCATIONSCOMING ONLINE IN THE FOLLOWINGDAYS.WE ARE WORKING WITH SOME OF OURCITY’S LARGEST EDITION’S ANDPROPERTY OWNERS AND WILLCONTINUE TO MAKE SURE WE HAVEENOUGH SPACES FOR ALL OF OURHOMELESS FOLKS.I WANT TO BE CLEAR, PEOPLE INNEED OF HOMELESS SERVICES SHOULDNOT GO DIRECTLY TO SUFFOLK ORBRIGHTON, THEY SHOULD GO TO ONEOF OUR EXISTING SHELTERS, WHICHWILL REMAIN OPEN, INCLUDING PINESTREET INN, SOUTHAMPTON STREET,BOSTON RESCUE MISSION, ANDROSIE’S PLACE.THE BOSTON PUBLIC HEALTHCOMMISSION WILL STAFF AND SCREENINDIVIDUALS AND DETERMINE WHERETHEY SHOULD GO FOR THEIRTREATMENT.THIS WILL HELP US ENSURE THATEVERYONE GETS THE HELP THAT THEYNEED.THIS HAS BEEN A TEAM EFFORT ANDIS A GOOD USE OF THE RESOURCESTHAT WE HAVE.THAT IS WHAT A STRONG CITY DOESWHEN PEOPLE ARE IN NEED.WE COME TOGETHER TO HELP THEM.WE GET CREATIVE AND WE FIGURE ITOUT.I WANT TO THANK SUFFOLKUNIVERSITY FOR STEPPING UP TOTHE PLATE AND GETTING THESEFACILITIES READY SO QUICKLY.I ALSO WANT TO THANK THENEIGHBORS AND BUSINESSES IN THEBRIGHTON AREA AND IN BEACON HILLFOR YOUR COMPASSION AND YOURUNDERSTANDIN





