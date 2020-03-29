Global  

Killing Eve Season 3 Trailer - Eve Polastri

Killing Eve Season 3 Trailer - Eve Polastri

Killing Eve Season 3 Trailer - Eve Polastri

Killing Eve Season 3 - Eve Polastri- Promo (HD) Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer series Killing Eve centers on two women; Eve (Sandra Oh) is a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn't fulfill her fantasies of being a spy.

Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is a mercurial, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her.

Killing Eve topples the typical spy-action thriller as these two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.

#KillingEve » Watch Killing Eve Sundays at 8:00pm on BBC America » Starring: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw

