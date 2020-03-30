Global  

Trump Administration Faces Critical Decisions On Coronavirus

So far, the U.S. has had more than 135,000 reported cases of COVID-19, and over 2,000 deaths.

CBS News’ Nikole Killion has the latest from the White House.

