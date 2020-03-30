Global  

Coronavirus: Latest updates, cases in Arizona

The Arizona Department of Health Services has confirmed 912 COVID-19 cases in Arizona.

THERE HAVE BEEN 919 CASES INTHE STATE -- INCLUDING 17DEATHS.

OVER 150 OF THOSECASES -- AND SIX DEATHS -- AREIN PIMA COUNTY.

COCHISE COUNTYHAS THREE -- AND SANTA CRUZHAS TWO.

IN TUCSON -- THEFIRST MEMBER OF TOHONO O'ODHAMNATION HAS TESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID-19.

Hezii RT @abc15: BREAKING: State health officials confirm 16 deaths in Arizona due to COVID-19. Latest numbers from AZDHS show 912 confirmed case… 1 minute ago

News Girl RT @MyNews13: Latest #coronavirus numbers for #Florida and Central Florida #N13COVID19. Total number of cases per county: Brevard – 30 Fla… 3 minutes ago

THE DRUNK HUSKER RT @DenverChannel: NEW: The number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Colorado increased by 246 on Sunday, with the CDPHE announ… 6 minutes ago

Teresa Anderson RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/swKEnWoshe —Number of new coronavirus cases in Italy appears to be dropping —Spain records 838 d… 6 minutes ago

Timon 🌚🇬🇾 RT @BN9: Latest #coronavirus numbers for #Florida and the Bay area #BN9COVID19. Total number of cases per county: Citrus – 16 Hernando – 2… 8 minutes ago

ㅤㅤㅤ넌 나의 ʙʟᴜᴇ RT @staronline: (2/2) Stay abreast with the latest updates on #Covid19 here: https://t.co/f29Zm8IYgH https://t.co/OU1w4VXdEY 8 minutes ago

KTAR News 92.3 Yuma County has reported an additional 4 cases of coronavirus while Navajo County has reported another death. The l… https://t.co/XMLFH20G0Z 10 minutes ago

maria RT @TwitterMoments: The total number of global coronavirus cases has reached 700,000 with over 30,000 fatalities. Follow here for the lates… 14 minutes ago

