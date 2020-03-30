The Rookie S02E16 The Overnight

The Rookie 2x16 "The Overnight" Season 2 Episode 16 Promo Trailer - Officers Chen and Bradford respond to a call at the Los Angeles auditions of “American Idol,” and Officer Chen ends up facing Ryan Seacrest and the judges (Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie).

Meanwhile, Chen befriends reporter (Roselyn Sanchez) whose motives are not clear on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” airing Sunday, April 5th on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The Rookie 2x16 Promo/Preview "The Overnight" The Rookie Season 2 Episode 16 Promo The Rookie 2x16 Promo "The Overnight" (HD) #TheRookie » Watch The Rookie Sundays at 10:00pm on ABC » Starring: Nathan Fillion, Melissa O’Neil, Richard T.

Jones