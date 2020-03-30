Dominic Cummings self-isolating with coronavirus symptoms now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published Dominic Cummings self-isolating with coronavirus symptoms Boris Johnson's adviser Dominic Cummings is self-isolating with coronavirus symptoms. He reportedly became ill over the weekend, but remains in contact with Downing Street. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this